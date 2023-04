The US on Friday voiced solidarity with ally Israel amid violence in Jerusalem.

The United States on Friday voiced solidarity with ally Israel which mobilized police and army reserves after deadly attacks following a surge in tension in Jerusalem.

"The targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable. The United States stands with the government and people of Israel," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.

