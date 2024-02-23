US Says Russia Must Return Navalny's Body To His Mother

Russian authorities must return the body of Alexei Navalny to his mother, the White House said Thursday, days after the opposition leader died in an Arctic prison.

"The Russians need to give her back her son," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington, so that Navalny's mother can "properly memorialize... her son's bravery and courage and service."

