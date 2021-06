US is preparing new sanctions against Russia over poisoning of critic Alexei Navalny (File)

The United States is preparing new sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of critic Alexei Navalny, who blames the Kremlin for the near-fatal incident.

"We are preparing another package of sanctions to apply in this case as well," US President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.

