US Says Justin Trudeau Has Been America's "Stalwart Friend"

The White House said on Monday that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced that he will step down in the coming months after nine years in power, has been the United States' "stalwart friend."

"Prime Minister Trudeau has been a stalwart friend of the United States during his decade leading the Canadian government, we have worked closely together on the full range of issues," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

