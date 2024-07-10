US Says India Has Ability To Urge Putin To End War In Ukraine

PM Modi told Putin that the death of innocent children was painful during ongoig Ukraine war.

India's relationship with Russia gives it an ability to urge President Vladimir Putin to end its war with Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre made the remarks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin that the death of innocent children was painful and terrifying, a day after a lethal strike on a children's hospital in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

