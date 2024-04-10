US Says Hamas Ceasefire Response 'Less Than Encouraging' So Far

The response by Hamas to proposals for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal at talks in Cairo has so far been "less than encouraging," the White House said Tuesday.

"We've seen the public statements from Hamas that have been, shall we say, less than encouraging," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, adding however that mediator Qatar had not received a final answer yet from the group.

