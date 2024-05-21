US Says Ebrahim Raisi Had 'Lot Of Blood On His Hands'

Ebrahim Raisi was responsible for "atrocious" rights abuses in Iran, the White House official said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had a "lot of blood on his hands", the White House said on Monday despite Washington offering condolences after his death in a helicopter crash.

"This was a man who had a lot of blood on his hands," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, saying Raisi was responsible for "atrocious" rights abuses in Iran and had supported regional proxies including Hamas.

Kirby said, however, that "as in any other case, we certainly regret in general the loss of life and offered official condolences as appropriate."

