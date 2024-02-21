US Says Disagrees With Brazil's Lula Likening Gaza War To Holocaust

US officials said that US disagreed with Lula's comparing Israel's campaign in Gaza to the Holocaust.

The United States said Tuesday it disagreed with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva comparing Israel's campaign in Gaza to the Holocaust, ahead of his meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Obviously we disagree with those comments. We have been quite clear that we do not believe that genocide has occurred in Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

