Advertisement

US Says China Trade Deal Talks Going "Very Well"

"We're doing very well in respect to a potential trade deal with China," the president's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Says China Trade Deal Talks Going "Very Well"
Washington:

Talks between the United States and China on a trade deal have made progress, the White House said Tuesday, despite Donald Trump's tariffs policy and Beijing's retaliatory measures.

"We're doing very well in respect to a potential trade deal with China," the president's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "The president and the administration are setting the stage for a deal... the ball is moving in the right direction."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Trump Tariffs, US China Trade War, China
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now