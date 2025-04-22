US Says China Trade Deal Talks Going "Very Well"

Talks between the United States and China on a trade deal have made progress, the White House said Tuesday, despite Donald Trump's tariffs policy and Beijing's retaliatory measures.

"We're doing very well in respect to a potential trade deal with China," the president's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters. "The president and the administration are setting the stage for a deal... the ball is moving in the right direction."

