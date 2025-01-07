US Says Anti-ISIS Operation In Iraq Kills Coalition Soldier

The U.S. military said on Monday operations against Islamic State in Iraq over the past week led to the death of a non-U.S. coalition soldier and wounded two other non-U.S. personnel.

It also detailed operations in Syria against Islamic State militants led by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, including one that resulted in the capture of what the U.S. military's Central Command said was an ISIS attack cell leader.

U.S. officials have said Islamic State is hoping to stage a comeback in Syria following the fall in December of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

