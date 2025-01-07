Advertisement

US Says Anti-ISIS Operation In Iraq Kills Coalition Soldier

U.S. officials have said Islamic State is hoping to stage a comeback in Syria following the fall in December of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

US Says Anti-ISIS Operation In Iraq Kills Coalition Soldier
US said Islamic State is hoping to stage a comeback in Syria following fall of Assad regime.
Washington:

The U.S. military said on Monday operations against Islamic State in Iraq over the past week led to the death of a non-U.S. coalition soldier and wounded two other non-U.S. personnel.

It also detailed operations in Syria against Islamic State militants led by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, including one that resulted in the capture of what the U.S. military's Central Command said was an ISIS attack cell leader.

