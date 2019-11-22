US Sanctions Iran Communication Minister Over Internet Censorship

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi is Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology.

The US Treasury slapped punitive sanctions on Iran's communications minister, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Friday after the Tehran regime blocked internet communications amid violent protests triggered by a petrol price hike.

"We are sanctioning Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology for restricting internet access, including to popular messaging applications that help tens of millions of Iranians stay connected to each other and the outside world," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

