US Retail Giant Walmart Says Teaming With Microsoft In Bid For TikTok

Walmart said Microsoft partnership will meet expectations of US TikTok users, US government's concerns

US retail giant Walmart said Thursday it had teamed with Microsoft in a bid to buy short-form video app TikTok.

The app has been at the center of a diplomatic storm between the US and China and President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

The move effectively set a deadline for a sale of TikTok to a US company.

"We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators," the retailer told AFP.

