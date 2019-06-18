US Releases New Photos It Says Incriminate Iran In Tanker Attacks

World | | Updated: June 18, 2019 04:04 IST
US says an Iranian patrol boat removed the mine.


Washington: 

The United States military on Monday released new photos it says incriminate Iran in last week's attacks on oil tankers in strategic Gulf waters.

One of the photos shows what the Pentagon described as "the remnants of the magnetic attachment device of (an) unexploded limpet mine" placed on one of the tankers. The US says an Iranian patrol boat removed the mine.

The US has blamed Iran for the attack on oil tankers in Strait of Hormuz

"Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine," the Pentagon said in a statement accompanying the imagery.

