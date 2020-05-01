US Records More Than 2,000 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Report

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday.

US Records More Than 2,000 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours: Report

At least 62,906 people have now died in the United States, according to the Baltimore-based university

Washington, United States:

The United States recorded more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period for the third day running, according to the latest real-time tally Thursday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country -- hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities -- recorded 2,053 deaths on Thursday, after 2,502 deaths on Wednesday and 2,207 on Tuesday.

At least 62,906 people have now died in the United States, according to the Baltimore-based university.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
CoronavirusUnited StatesCoronavirus pandemic

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com