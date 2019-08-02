US Rapper A$AP Rocky Released After A Month Until Assault Verdict

On the last day of A$AP Rocky's trial, the court decided to release him, pending the verdict.

World | | Updated: August 02, 2019 23:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US Rapper A$AP Rocky Released After A Month Until Assault Verdict

The rapper has been in custody in Sweden since he was arrested on July 3 after a street brawl.


Stockholm: 

The Stockholm district court said Friday that US rapper A$AP Rocky should be released from custody, pending the verdict of an assault trial that has garnered global attention and stirred fan outrage.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody in Sweden since he was arrested on July 3 after a street brawl, but on the last day of his trial the court decided to release him, pending the verdict.

"Rakim Mayers... (and the two others accused) are no longer going to be remanded in custody," presiding judge Per Lennerbrant told the court, adding that the court's verdict would be made available on August 14.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

A$AP RockyASAP Rocky assault case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Magsaysay AwardUnnaoDonald TrumpArvind KejriwalUAPALPGFriendship DayPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProHobbs and Shaw Review

................................ Advertisement ................................