US Radio Station On Standby As Thieves Steal 200-Foot Tower

Brazen thieves managed to steal a 200-foot radio tower in Alabama, leaving a local radio station on standby. According to New York Post, radio station staff in Walker County has no clue how the thieves made off with the heavy steel structure. However, WJLX station general manager Brett Elmore said he remains hopeful that somebody will share information to help law enforcement find those responsible for the theft. Still, he said he is blown away by what happened.

"I have tried all weekend to figure it out, and I just can't," Mr Elmore told local television station. "I have been in the radio business, around it all my life and then in it professionally for 26 years, and I can say I have never heard of anything like this. I can say I've seen it all now," he added.

Mr Elmore said he first learned about the theft on Friday when a landscaping crew visited the spot, but the thieves had already cleared out the tower.

"When he arrived, he called me Friday and said, 'The tower is gone.' I said, 'What do you mean the tower is gone? Are you sure you are at the right place?' you know. He said, 'The tower is gone. There is wires everywhere, and it is gone'," the station general manager said what one of the staff members told him.

"This really hurts a small operation like this, but like I said, I believe we will find out who did this. It is a federal crime and it absolutely will not be worth it to them," he further told WBTV.

In a Facebook post, Mr Elmore said thieves dismantled the tower by cutting the wires that secured it and also stole other equipment from the property.

The radio station is now working with authorities to rebuild the tower.

The Post said if the thieves are caught, they are expected to face a fine of 10 years in prison.