US-Qatar Deals To Generate $1.2 Trillion In 'Economic Exchange': White House

The agreements include a $96-billion deal with Qatar Airways to buy up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X airplanes with GE Aerospace engines

US President Donald Trump met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday.

Agreements signed by US President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday will "generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion," the White House said in a fact sheet summarising some of the deals' details.

The agreements include a $96-billion deal with Qatar Airways to buy up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X airplanes with GE Aerospace engines, the fact sheet said. They also include a statement of intent that could lead to $38 billion in investments at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base and other air defence and maritime security capabilities, it said.

