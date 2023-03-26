US Principal Forced To Resign After Failing To Notify Parents About Lesson On Michelangelo's Statue

The iconic statue depicts an entirely naked biblical figure David.

A school principal in the United States was forced to resign after a parent complained that sixth-grade students were exposed to pornography during a lesson on Renaissance art which included Michelangelo's "David" sculpture. The iconic statue, which depicts an entirely naked biblical figure David, is one of the most famous in Western history. However, according to the BBC, one parent complained that the material was pornographic and two others stated that they wanted to know about the class before it was taught.

The complaints ultimately led to Principal Hope Carrasquilla of the Tallahassee Classical School, Florida, resigning. As per the outlet, she said she was given an ultimatum by the school board to either step down or be fired. Ms Carrasquilla also stated that she did not know the reason she was asked to resign, but believed it was related to the complaints over the lesson.

"My board chair has not been happy with me," Ms Carrasquilla told CNN, adding that she did not always follow every policy and procedure.

Separately, the chair of the school's board, Barney Bishop III, agreed with Ms Carrasquilla's assessment and said that over time it had become evident the school needed to go in a different direction and with different leadership.

"She was not let go because of Michelangelo's David lesson," he said, adding, "Our school is two and a half years old. Every year we show that picture in the Renaissance Art class taught to our sixth graders". The problem that arose in this instance was that the procedure for notifying parents of the upcoming lesson was not followed, according to Mr Barney.

"We aren't trying to ban the picture," he said, referring to the statue of David. Mr Barney stated that last year the principal sent a notice to parents warning them that students were going to see the statue, but this protocol wasn't followed this year. He called it an "egregious mistake" and said that "parents are entitled to know anytime their child is being taught a controversial topic and picture".

Notably, while not directly related, Ms Carrasquilla's decision to resign comes after far-right Florida governor Ron DeSantis moved to expand a law that banned public schools from teaching sexual education and gender identity. Teachers who violate the law face being suspended or losing their teaching licences.

Ms Carrasquilla's resignation was effective immediately and the school promoted one of the deans as the new principal, the outlet reported.