'Stakes Could Not Be Higher': Biden On Trump Being Republican Nominee

President Joe Biden said Tuesday after Donald Trump racked up another primary win in New Hampshire that they were now set to face off in the November presidential election, with US democracy and "freedoms" at stake.

"It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. And my message to the country is the stakes could not be higher. Our Democracy. Our personal freedoms -- from the right to choose to the right to vote," Biden said in a statement.

