Donald Trump Is "Clearly Better Choice" Over Kamala Harris: Nikki Haley

Former US president Donald Trump is 'clearly the better choice,' as compared to his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris, former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said.

Haley urged undecided voters to look at both candidates' policy proposals, which she said clearly show Trump as the better option in a Wall Street Journal op-ed published two days before Election Day.

"I don't agree with Trump 100 per cent of the time. But I do agree with him most of the time, and I disagree with Harris nearly all the time. That makes this an easy call. Here are the facts most relevant to me," the former South Carolina governor wrote in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Batting for her former boss, the Indian American wrote; “Will Trump do some things I don't like in a second term? I'm sure he will. If that was the question before voters, then I imagine Trump would lose. But that isn't the question in any election.

"No politician gets everything right. For those of us who are clear-eyed enough to see Trump's flaws and honest enough to acknowledge them, the question is whether we're better off with his policies or his opponent's. On taxes, spending, inflation, immigration, energy and national security, the candidates are miles apart. And Trump is clearly the better choice," she wrote.

Haley alleged that the Biden-Harris agenda has made the world far more dangerous.

"Our southern border is our most pressing security threat; Biden and Harris have made it dramatically worse. Their debacle in Afghanistan not only created a new terrorist state; it also signalled weakness that sparked Russia's war against Ukraine," she wrote.

"Their appeasement of Iran has enriched that despotic regime and emboldened it to pursue war with Israel through its terrorist proxies. And the administration's weakness toward China has done nothing to impede the communist power's expansion at our expense. This is the world that Biden-Harris failures have given us in four short years,” she said.

Haley argued a Trump administration would be different.

"It wouldn't be perfect. But I agree with Trump that we need to keep taxes low and cut them more. I agree that we need to roll back trillions of dollars in special-interest handouts. I agree that we need to expand American energy to empower our families and job creators while making us less dependent on foreign energy," Haley said.

