What Next For Nikki Haley After Being Defeated By Trump In Home State

Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday

Nikki Haley's chances of securing the 2024 Republican presidential nomination are vanishing fast.

Former US President Donald Trump eased to victory in South Carolina, dismissing Nikki Haley and closing in on the Republican nomination as he seeks a second term in the White House.

Haley, a popular governor of South Carolina in the 2010s and the only woman to have entered the Republican contest, was looking to outperform expectations in her own home state.

Nikki Haley has vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday. "I'm a woman of my word. I'm not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden."

Next Step - Super Tuesday

Nikki Haley's official position -- made clear in the days before the primary -- was that she would be all-in until at least "Super Tuesday" on March 5, when 16 states and territories weigh in on the Republican presidential nomination.

Haley has little more than a week to convince Republican voters she's the best candidate to beat Biden, before Trump wins enough delegates to lock up the nomination.

"In the next 10 days, another 21 states and territories will speak. They have the right to a real choice, not a Soviet-style election with only one candidate," Nikki Haley said.

Nikki Haley Vows To Fight On

Haley has repeatedly questioned the 77-year-old former president's mental fitness and warned another Trump presidency would bring "chaos."

Her voters acknowledged that she may not be the Republican nominee and have already begun to plan what they might do in November.

Analysts say she is building her profile for a potential 2028 run - and is poised to step in should legal or health problems knock Trump - who faces four criminal indictments - out of the race.

Speculation is rife that Trump may quit the presidential race if he is convicted in the cases, two of which pertain to election tampering and the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by his supporters. Should that happen, it will put Haley front and centre in the presidential face-off.