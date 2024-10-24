Watch: Barack Obama Raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' At Detroit Rally

Rap icon Eminem and former US President Barack Obama shared a light-hearted moment at a rally for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign ahead of the presidential elections at later's hometown Detroit.

Barack Obama took the crowd by a surprise by rapping to Eminem's famous song 'Lose Yourself'.

During his speech, Obama, whose love for music, especially hip-hop and rap is well known through his popular self-curated playlists, recited the opening lines of the iconic track.

"I don't usually get nervous, but I was feeling some kinda way following Eminem," Obama said before launching into a recitation of the lyrics to the rapper's hit.

He even jokingly said, "I thought Eminem was going to be performing, I was ready to jump out. Love me some Eminem."

Eminem has frequently criticised former president Donald Trump and the Republican Party in his music. Before the release of his ninth studio album 'Revival' during the BET Hip Hop Awards in October 2017, he delivered an aggressive freestyle rap titled 'The Storm', attacking Trump, his policies, and his supporters.

At the same time, Trump has increasingly repeated conspiracy theories on the campaign trail, often taking aim at migrants and his political opponents.

While speaking to Latino leaders Tuesday in Florida he said: "As president, you have tremendous - it's called extreme power. You have extreme power."

"You can, just by the fact, you say, 'Close the border,' and the border's closed," he added.