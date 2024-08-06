Tim Walz Says 'Honor Of A Lifetime' To Be Kamala Harris's Vice President Pick

Tim Walz said it was "honor of a lifetime" to be the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate

Kamala Harris's newly unveiled running mate Tim Walz said Tuesday it was "the honor of a lifetime" to be the Democratic Party's vice presidential candidate for the US election in November.

"I'm all in. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let's get this done, folks!" Walz said on X.

