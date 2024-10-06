Elon Musk Changes X Display Picture To Show Support For Donald Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk has changed his X display picture to show his public support for Republican US Presidential candidate Donald Trump. The image, which features Musk wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap against the backdrop of the American flag, comes as the former US president prepares for the upcoming 2024 presidential election on November 5.

The internet was quick to react to this public show of support.

One user commented, “Who loves Elon and President Trump?”

“I gotta get one of those hats. Who else will be getting one?” asked another.

Others dubbed him the “Dark MAGA” with comments like, “Dark MAGA rises.”

Elon Musk's endorsement, while notable, is not entirely unexpected. He has been a vocal supporter of Trump in the past and recently attended a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania – the same venue where the former president was nearly assassinated in July. He was seen wearing the same cap that he posted on his X account. During the event, Donald Trump acknowledged Elon Musk's presence by inviting him on stage and referred to him as an “incredible guy.”

In his speech, Elon Musk took a dig at US President Joe Biden, saying, “We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who is fist pumping after getting shot.” He went on to emphasise Trump's importance in the upcoming election, declaring, “Trump must win to preserve democracy in America.”

Donald Trump, speaking behind bulletproof glass at the rally, recalled the assassination attempt from July 13, where a bullet grazed his ear. He called the would-be assassin a “vicious monster.” Elon Musk, referencing the incident, said the 2024 election was the “most important election of our lifetime,” urging the crowd to rally behind Trump.

Elon Musk also encouraged supporters to take action, saying, “Get everyone you know, and everyone you don't know, drag them to register to vote. If they don't, this will be the last election. That's my prediction.”

Following the rally, Elon Musk took to his X account, warning of a potential shift in the political landscape if Trump doesn't win, writing, “The Democratic Party will legalize so many illegals that there will be no swing states. America will become a single-party socialist state, just like what happened to California, where they just made requiring voter ID illegal.”