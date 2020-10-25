Trump's COVID-19 Response A 'Screw' Up, Says Obama

Barack Obama hit the campaign trail on Saturday for his former vice president Joe Biden. (File)

Former US president Barack Obama slammed Donald Trump's response to the Covid-19 pandemic as he hit the campaign trail on Saturday for his former vice president Joe Biden.

"The idea that somehow this White House has done anything but completely screw this thing up is nonsense," Obama told Democratic supporters at a drive-in rally in Miami, Florida, of the pandemic as cases rise across the US ten days before the November 3 election.

