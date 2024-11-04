US Presidential Election: How Votes Will Be Counted

The United States is hours away from going out to cast the ballot. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump have been tirelessly campaigning for the past few months, reaching out to voters and presenting their case.

This time, nearly 95 per cent of registered voters live in areas where paper ballots will be the primary way to vote.

Here's a breakdown of how votes are cast and counted in the US elections.

How US Elections Are Organised

Unlike many countries with centralised election bodies, the US has a highly decentralised election system. While the Federal Election Commission oversees campaign finance laws, state and local authorities manage the election process. Each state sets its election regulations, from voter eligibility to ballot design and counting procedures. Thus, voting and vote-counting processes can vary widely across the country.

Voting Methods In The 2024 Elections

Voters in the US cast their ballots through three primary methods:

Handmarked Paper Ballots: The most common method, used by 69.9 per cent of voters, involves marking paper ballots by hand.

Ballot Marking Devices (BMDs): Used by 25.1 per cent of voters, BMDs are computerised systems that allow voters to select options on a screen, and then print a paper ballot to confirm their choices. This method, implemented under the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), includes accessibility features for individuals with disabilities.

Direct Recording Electronic (DRE) Systems: This electronic method, similar to India's EVMs, stores votes electronically without a paper trail. DRE use has declined sharply due to security concerns, with only 5 per cent of voters relying on these systems in Louisiana and Nevada.

The 2000 election, marked by the infamous "butterfly ballot" issues in Florida, stressed the need for ballot clarity and led to an initial shift toward electronic voting. Security concerns - especially following reports of interference in the 2016 election - marked a return to paper-based systems. Today, electronic voting is limited, with most jurisdictions relying on hand-marked ballots or BMDs.

How Votes Are Counted

Votes cast on hand-marked paper ballots and BMDs are typically scanned using optical scanners that automatically record and tabulate results. This process is followed by a state-level audit, which may include machine-assisted or manual verification. States have different timelines for certifying results, with the final official vote tally required by December 11 this year.

In-Person Votes

Votes cast on Election Day or during early voting are counted after the polls close. Paper ballots are sent to counting centres, while digital voting machine data is transmitted electronically or hand-delivered for processing.

Mail-In Ballots

Mail-in ballot processing and counting rules vary by state. Many states allow officials to verify ballots before Election Day, but counting often begins on Election Day, with results held until after polls close.

Verification Of Mail-In Ballots

Every state requires a signature on mail-in ballots. Many use signature matching, and some require additional verification, such as a witness signature or notarisation depending on the state's rules.

Ballot Curing

In states allowing ballot curing, voters can fix errors, like mismatched signatures, to ensure their ballot is counted. Some states require curing by Election Day, while others allow it after. Eight states do not allow ballot curing.

Provisional Ballots

Provisional ballots are used if voter eligibility is uncertain, and they are hand-counted after verification. Military and overseas ballots also add to the timeline due to their verification requirements.

The Electoral College

The US President is chosen by 538 electors representing all states and the District of Columbia, based on each state's population. Except in Maine and Nebraska, each state operates under a "winner-take-all" system, awarding all its electoral votes to the candidate who wins the popular vote in that state. To win, a candidate must secure at least 270 electoral votes.

Certification And Inauguration

On January 6, a joint session of Congress, presided over by the Vice President, counted the electoral votes. If a candidate reaches 270 votes, they are declared the President-elect, even if they lost the national popular vote. Inauguration takes place on January 20, when the President-elect is sworn into office for a four-year term.