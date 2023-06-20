US President's Son Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty To Tax Offenses

Hunter Biden has pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal income tax.

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal income tax and admitted to illegally owning a gun, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Hunter Biden, in a plea agreement with the US Attorney's Office in his home state of Delaware, acknowledged possessing a firearm despite being a drug user.

The agreement between the 53-year-old Biden and US prosecutors will still need to be approved by a federal judge.

