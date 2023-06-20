US President's Son Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty To Tax Offenses

Washington:
US President Joe Biden's son Hunter has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal income tax and admitted to illegally owning a gun, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Hunter Biden, in a plea agreement with the US Attorney's Office in his home state of Delaware, acknowledged possessing a firearm despite being a drug user.
The agreement between the 53-year-old Biden and US prosecutors will still need to be approved by a federal judge.
