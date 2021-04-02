'Finish This Job': Joe Biden Asks US To Keep Up Guard Against COVID-19

US President Joe Biden said every American needs to buckle down and keep their guard up. (File)

US President Joe Biden Friday implored Americans to keep up their guard against Covid-19, despite the optimism fueled by the country's strong vaccination drive.

"I plead with you. Don't give back the progress we've all fought so hard to achieve," Biden said during remarks welcoming strong new jobs numbers.

"We need to finish this job," he said. "We need every American to buckle down and keep their guard up in this homestretch," Biden said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)