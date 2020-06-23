Donald Trump Says US-China Trade Deal 'Fully Intact'

Donald Trump took to twitter to make the statement on US-China trade deal. (File)

US President Donald Trump said late on Monday that the US-China trade deal is fully intact.

"The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement", Trump said in a tweet.

The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the trade deal with China "continues in place', adding that his earlier comments that the pact was "over" were taken out of context.

