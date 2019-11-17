US President Donald Trump Begins Annual Physical Exam

Donald Trump, 73, last saw the doctor for a routine examination in February

US President Donald Trump began his annual physical exam on Saturday, visiting the doctor several months ahead of schedule in anticipation of the busy 2020 election season, his spokeswoman said.

The 73-year-old last saw the doctor for a routine examination in February, when presidential physician Sean Conley declared Trump to be in "very good health."

Trump, who has confounded health experts with his penchant for junk food and avoidance of strenuous exercise, weighed 243 pounds (110 kg), the report at that time said.

His spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Saturday that "anticipating a very busy 2020, the president is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, DC to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed," the national military medical center.

In 2018, Trump's then-chief physician, Ronny Jackson, held an unusually detailed press conference in which he declared Trump to have "incredibly good genes."

Soon thereafter, Trump appointed him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, before Jackson withdrew his name from consideration.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.