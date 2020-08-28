NBA 'Like A Political Organisation' In Race Protest, Says Donald Trump

Washington:
US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized protests against police violence by top basketball teams, saying the NBA is playing politics.
"I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA," he told reporters in Washington.
"They've become like a political organization, and that's not a good thing."
