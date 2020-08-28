NBA 'Like A Political Organisation' In Race Protest, Says Donald Trump

I don't know much about the NBA protest: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized protests against police violence by top basketball teams, saying the NBA is playing politics.

"I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA," he told reporters in Washington.

"They've become like a political organization, and that's not a good thing."

