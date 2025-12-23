"Step Towards Stronger Energy Security Partnership": US Praises India's SHANTI Bill

The United States has welcomed India's SHANTI Bill 2025, saying it strengthens bilateral cooperation in energy security and peaceful civil nuclear development.

“We welcome India's new SHANTI Bill, a step towards a stronger energy security partnership and peaceful civil nuclear cooperation. The United States stands ready to undertake joint innovation and R&D in the energy sector,” the US Embassy in India said on X.

We welcome India's new #SHANTIBill, a step towards a stronger energy security partnership and peaceful civil nuclear cooperation. The United States stands ready to undertake joint innovation and R&D in the energy sector. pic.twitter.com/ja0vCAhPzt — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 22, 2025

The SHANTI Bill is short for the ‘Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India' Bill, 2025. The bill was passed by the Parliament during the Winter Session.

According to a government notification, President Droupadi Murmu granted assent to the SHANTI Bill on Saturday, December 20, formally clearing the way for it to become law.

What Is The SHANTI Bill, 2025?

The SHANTI Bill, 2025, consolidates and modernises India's nuclear legal framework by allowing limited private participation in the sector under strict regulatory oversight. It strengthens statutory regulation by granting formal statutory recognition to the Atomic

Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). The Bill also aligns with India's clean-energy transition and supports the long-term goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2047.

Explaining the intent of the legislation, the Centre, in a statement, said, “As India moves toward a more modern and future-ready nuclear energy structure, the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025, lays down a set of focused provisions to strengthen governance, safety, and institutional mechanisms.”

Private Sector Entry, Government Control

The Bill allows private companies to enter India's nuclear sector. They can operate plants, generate power, manufacture equipment and carry out limited fuel-related activities, including fabrication and processing. Any activity involving radiation will need prior safety clearance.

Certain sensitive nuclear fuel-cycle activities, however, remain exclusively under the control of the Government. These include the enrichment or isotopic separation of radioactive substances (unless specifically permitted), the management of spent fuel through reprocessing and recycling, radionuclide separation, the handling of high-level nuclear waste, and the production or upgradation of heavy water.

Licencing, Safety And Liability

The Bill introduces a system for licensing and safety approvals, including provisions to suspend or cancel licences. It also brings in a graded liability framework, where operator liability depends on the type and risk level of the nuclear installation, replacing the current single liability cap.

Dispute Resolution And Damage Claims

The Bill sets up an Atomic Energy Redressal Advisory Council for dispute resolution. Appeals will be heard by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. The Central Government can appoint Claims Commissioners to decide compensation cases. A dedicated Nuclear

The Damage Claims Commission will handle serious nuclear damage claims to ensure faster and effective adjudication.