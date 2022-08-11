US Powerlifter Creates World Record By Lifting 737 kg In 3 Attempts

Picture shows Ms Walcott lifting weight of 737.5 kg.

Tamara Walcott, a female powerlifter from Maryland in the United States broke Guinness Worlds Record (GWR) for the heaviest cumulative lift for bench/squat and press in competition (female) after lifting a total of 737.5 kg (1,620.4 lb) across three compound lifts - the squat, the bench press, and the deadlift, GWR said in a release on Wednesday.

She was honoured at the 2022 World Raw Powerlifting Federation American Pro in Manassas, Virginia last month. GWR compared the weight she lifted with a female adult giraffe that weighs about 680.3 kg (1,500 lb).

However, it wasn't easy for her to receive this record-breaking achievement. Ms Walcott had to struggle with food addiction and obesity before becoming one of the world's strongest women, according to GWR.

"When I looked in my kids' eyes, I wanted to make sure that I was there for them, so I had to start taking care of me," Ms Walcott told GWR.

The record-keeping agency said that Ms Walcott, mother of two, weighed 188.2 kg (415 lb).

She understood that scheduling difficulties would prevent her from playing baseball or basketball, so she took command of her life in 2018 and chose to look for a sport she could practise independently, GWR added.



Guinness posted a video of her performance in the Powerlifting Federation show, when she set a world record, on her YouTube page. The video has been watched over 28,000 times and has received thousand likes in just one day.