US Politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slammed Over Christmas Wish About Israel-Hamas War

She said that Christmas is about standing with the marginalised and helpless.

United States Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was recently slammed on the internet after she shared an Instagram story about Christmas, according to a report in the New York Post. She stated that Jesus Christ was born in modern-day Palestine, which at present is under the threat of "Israel, a violent force". Several people have criticised her on what they feel is anti-semitism.

On Chritsmas eve, Ms Cortez posted a picture of a child among debris in the Gaza Strip and said that she is praying for "peace and protection of the innocent in Gaza and the occupied territories."

She wrote in the story, "In the story of Christmas, Christ was born in modern-day Palestine under the threat of a government engaged in a massacre of innocents. He was part of a targeted population being indiscriminately killed to protect an unjust leader's power. Mary and Joseph, displaced by violence and forced to flee, became refugees in Egypt with a newborn waiting to one day return home."

"Thousands of years later, right-wing forces are violently occupying Bethlehem as similar stories unfold for today's Palestinians, so much so that the Christian community in Bethlehem has canceled this year's Christmas Eve celebrations out of both (fear for their) safety and respect. And yet, also today, holy children are still being born in a place of unspeakable violence - for every child born, of any identity and from any place, is sacred. Especially the children of Gaza," Ms Cortez wrote.

She said that the festival is about standing with the marginalised and helpless. "The entire story of Christmas and Christ himself is about standing with the poor and powerless, the marginalized and maligned, the refugees and immigrants, the outcast and misunderstood without exception," she wrote.

The Democrat politician added, "This high Christian holiday is about honoring the precious sanctity of a family that, if the story were to unfold today, would be Jewish Palestinians," adding that she hopes for peace on Earth.

The screenshot of her story was widely shared on social media and amassed a variety of reactions.

"She is the absolute WORST," said a user.

"I wish people would just enjoy Christmas and stop getting so social justice political about it. I am so glad that when I was Christian I had a blast on Christmas and didn't waste my time engaging in this nonsense. It's so silly," said a person.

Another added, "Why hasn't she resigned"

Another user pointed out that Ms Cortez failed to mention the Israelis who are still being held hostage in the Gaza Strip by Hamas as well as women who were sexually assaulted during the vicious attack.

"AOC is antisemitic but people refused to believe it," added a person.