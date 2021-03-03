US Police Warn Of 'Plot To Breach' Capitol On March 4

The warning comes nearly two months after a deadly riot by Trump supporters shook the Capitol.

Police said Wednesday they have bolstered security in Washington after intelligence uncovered a "possible plot to breach the Capitol" on March 4, a day that holds significance for conspiracy-believing supporters of former president Donald Trump.

"We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4," the US Capitol Police said in a statement on Twitter, nearly two months after a deadly riot by Trump supporters shook the citadel of American democracy.

"We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers," the police force added.

