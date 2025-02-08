US Podcaster Lex Fridman "Can't Wait" To Talk To PM Modi, Will "Fast"

US podcaster Lex Fridman is set to visit India later this month to interview Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he "can't wait". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fridman expressed his joy and eagerness to interact with PM Modi for hours on a range of topics including India's history. PM Modi is "one of the most fascinating human beings" I have ever studied, Fridman said.

"I can't wait to talk to him on podcast for several hours in a few weeks," he added.

Intrigued by the concept of fasting for days, Fridman said he too will fast upon his arrival in India and before talking to PM Modi. "On top of the complex, deep history of India, and his role in it, just the human side of Modi is really interesting. For example, he has often done multi-day fasts (9+ days) for spiritual reasons. I fast often as well. So I'll do a 48-72 hour fast once I arrive to India before talking to him."

Fridman believes it is a good opportunity to "meditate" and "reflect on how incredibly lucky" he is to be alive, to have the weird brain that sees so much beauty in the world despite seeing the darker sides of human nature. "And most of all... To reflect on how lucky I am to have so much love in my life," he added.

Earlier on January 19, through a post on X, Fridman announced his plans to interview PM Modi. He wrote, "I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can."

Fridman has been hosting a podcast since 2018. Initially called 'The Artificial Intelligence Podcast,' it was rebranded to 'The Lex Fridman Podcast' in 2020. The host interviews prominent figures, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, US President Donald Trump, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversations revolve around science, technology, history, philosophy, and the nature of intelligence, consciousness, love, and power. He has 4.55 million subscribers on YouTube.