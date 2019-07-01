Plane Crash In US' Texas Kills 10 People: Officials

A plane crash in United States' Texas has killed 10 people. (Representational)

A twin-engine passenger plane crashed in the US state of Texas on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas told AFP.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it has dispatched a team to Addison to investigate the crash of a King Air 350.

