US Photographer Dies After Walking Backwards Into Plane Propeller While Taking Pics

Amanda Gallagher, a 37-year-old professional US photographer, died in a freak accident at the Air Capital Drop Zone in suburban Wichita, Kansas. On Saturday, Ms Gallagher was capturing photos of individuals boarding and exiting planes when she inadvertently backed into an active aeroplane propeller. In a statement shared on social media, Lt. Eric Slay said Gallagher "made contact with a grounded and stationary, but still running plane, and received critical injuries Saturday afternoon around 2:40. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died, local NBC affiliate KSNW reported.

"For unknown reasons ... she moved in front of the wing, a violation of basic safety procedures. With her camera up to shoot photos as she did so, she stepped back slightly moving toward and into the spinning propeller,'' Air Capital Drop Zone, a Kansas-based skydiving company, said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement Monday that it would investigate the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Friends and loved ones of Amanda Gallagher are mourning the loss of the talented photographer, but are trying to find solace in knowing she died pursuing her passion, preserving memories for others through her lens.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to help Ms Gallagher's loved ones with funeral expenses has raised over $14000 so far. ''Amanda Gallagher was kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed. On October 26th, Amanda passed away in a very sad accident, doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures! As her family processes through this tragic accident, they could use your help covering the funeral expenses. Please consider helping them out and also keeping them all in your prayers,'' the campaign reads.