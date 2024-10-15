US, Philippines Begin Joint Military Drills Amid Rising Tensions With China

The armed forces of the United States and Philippines began large-scale joint exercises with key allies on Tuesday that will take place in several areas in the Philippines, including those facing Taiwan and the South China Sea.

The drills, running until October 25, come after China conducted war games around Taiwan on Monday that drew condemnation from the Taipei and US governments.

The military exercises will involve more than 2,000 American troops and Filipino soldiers and personnel and include island-based exercises in amphibious landings, live fire and humanitarian assistance, the Philippine Marine Corps said.

US allies Australia, Britain, Japan and South Korea are joining the exercises, which are taking place while joint naval drills between the Philippines, Washington and four other countries off the coast of northern Luzon are underway.

The armed forces drills are named KAMANDAG, an acronym in Filipino for "Cooperation of the warriors of the sea".

"KAMANDAG is more than just defence. It is about building trust, fostering cooperation, and reinforcing the partnerships that allow us to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-pacific," Major General Arturo Rojas, Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, said at the opening.

Rojas added KAMANDAG reflected the strong ties between the Philippines and its allies and a collective will to safeguard peace and stability in the region.

The Philippines and United States, which are bound by a seven-decades-old Mutual Defence Treaty, have been holding joint exercises for decades.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)