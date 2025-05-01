US Nurse Has Sex With Teen Stepson, Caught By Husband, Loses License

The Florida Department of Health has revoked the medical license of a nurse, who was allegedly in a sexual relationship with her 15-year-old stepson. The man discovered his wife, Alexis Von Yates, had an inappropriate relationship with his teen son, whom he had from a previous marriage, reported The NY Post.

The Health Department in an order said, "Nurses are placed in a position of trust. Therefore, it is imperative that they demonstrate good judgment and good moral character."

"Ms Yates' decision to engage in sexual activity with a minor child and/or her decision to engage in oral and penetrative sex indicates that she lacks the good judgment and moral character necessary to be a registered nurse," the statement further read.

Ms Yates, 35, got sexually involved with her stepson, who visited his father in Ocala during his summer vacation. The teenager told the authorities that her stepmother told him about how "horny" she was and that she had not had intercourse in two weeks.

The affidavit read, "He recalled that the suspect had been making sexual jokes for approximately a week leading up to this incident, continuously saying how 'horny' she was."

Last year in July, Ms Yates put her children to bed and spent time with her stepson on the couch, where they played video games. Later, they decided to watch a horror movie, during which she allegedly tried to tempt the minor which then soon turned into an intimate encounter. Ms Yates's husband, who was away at work, returned home unexpectedly and found the two lying naked on the couch.



The boy immediately ran out of the house and overheard Ms Yates telling her husband that the boy looked like him when he was younger. Mr Yates told his son, "You've ruined my life."

The next day, she called the minor and expressed her desire to continue the intimate relationship if her husband had not caught them. She even asked him to rate her sexual performance, to which he replied, "Seven out of ten."

Ms Yates was arrested in November after a relative informed the authorities about the incident. She is accused of sexually assaulting a person between the ages of 12 and 18. She's pleaded not guilty.