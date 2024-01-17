US 'Not Looking For War' With Houthis: White House

The White House official said that the US not looking to expand this war against Houthis.

The U.S. is not looking for a war with the Houthis, the White House said on Tuesday.

"We're not looking to expand this. The Houthis have a choice to make and they still have time to make the right choice, which is to stop these reckless attacks," White House spokesman John Kirby said.

Attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea have affected companies and alarmed major world powers. The Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

