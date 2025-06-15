Viral Video Shows US Lawmaker In Tears Hours Before Fatal Shooting

Hours before being shot and killed, Minnesota representative Melissa Hortman was seen breaking down in tears in a viral video after siding with Republicans on Saturday on cutting healthcare access for undocumented immigrants. Officials said the 57-year-old Democrat and her husband were killed in a “politically motivated” shooting.

In the emotional clip now going viral on social media, the former Minnesota House Speaker defended her controversial vote siding with Republicans to cut healthcare access for undocumented immigrants, saying, "I did what leaders do... I stepped up and I got the job done for the people of Minnesota."

Melissa Hortman was the only Democrat to vote in favour of the measure. The video, which captured her visibly distressed, quickly circulated online, only to be followed by the news of her death.

REPORT: Shortly before Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman was shot and k*lled, she broke down in tears in front of cameras after siding with Republicans.



Hortman was the lone Democrat who voted to cut health care access for adult illegal immigrants.



"I did what leaders do... I… pic.twitter.com/tpqUe0LRaZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 14, 2025

On Saturday, Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed in what authorities have confirmed was a targeted assassination. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were also shot and remain hospitalised.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said the suspect fled from the back of the Hortman residence after exchanging gunfire with officers. The attacker was dressed as a uniformed officer and drove a vehicle that resembled a police SUV, complete with emergency lights.

The FBI is now assisting with the investigation.

The suspected shooter, identified as 57-year-old Vance Boelter, was reportedly staying at a rented home in Minneapolis owned by his longtime friend, David Carlson. Carlson, 59, told CNN affiliate KARE that Boelter sent him and another friend troubling texts shortly before the attack. In the messages, Boelter reportedly wrote that he was "gonna be gone for a while" and "may be dead shortly."

David Carlson said Boelter had been dealing with financial struggles and unemployment. "He was looking around, but maybe things didn't work out and he just gave up and decided to go out in a blaze of glory," he added. "I have no idea what he was thinking."

Melissa Hortman, a significant figure in Minnesota's Democratic leadership, was first elected in 2004. She served as House Speaker.

Reacting to the assassination, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said, "We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence. Those responsible for this will be held accountable."

US President Donald Trump called the attack a "terrible shooting."