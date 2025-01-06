US National Security Adviser Meets Foreign Minister S Jaishankar In Delhi

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who is in India to take stock of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), met Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Delhi on Monday.

Mr Sullivan's trip comes days after Mr Jaishankar concluded a six-day visit to the US. His trip was the last high-profile visit to New Delhi by the outgoing Biden administration.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the US will take place on January 20.

During Mr Sullivan's visit, the two sides are expected to review the overall India-US strategic ties and outcomes achieved in deepening ties between the two countries under Biden's presidency.

Later in the day, Mr Sullivan is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In their talks, Mr Sullivan and Mr Doval are expected to deliberate on the implementation of the iCET, billed as one of the very significant initiatives rolled out during Joe Biden's presidency to expand India-US strategic ties.

The iCET represents a landmark initiative between the two countries in areas of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotech, and defence innovation. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden in May 2022, with the aim of forging greater collaboration between the two countries in areas of critical technologies.

Last year, the two sides unveiled a raft of transformative initiatives to deepen India-US cooperation in areas of semiconductors, critical minerals, advanced telecommunication and defence space. Sullivan last visited India in June 2024.