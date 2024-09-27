US Mom Finds Son Sweaty, Discovers Body In His Vehicle. Then This Happens

"What have you done?" A mother's haunting question pierced the air after she discovered a human foot near their family van in Texas, US. Richard Ranner Ozment, 36, was arrested after allegedly attacking and killing 38-year-old Michaela Brooker with a machete-like weapon following a suspected domestic disturbance, Texas local media KWTX reported.

The incident took place on Saturday, September 21, around 9 am when deputies from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a residence on Old China Spring Road. According to the sheriff's affidavit, Ozment's mother told deputies she walked outside her home and saw her son sweating profusely. When she tried to move past him, she stumbled upon Ms Brooker's severely injured body.

Ozment allegedly blocked his mother's path but, after being confronted, claimed that Ms Brooker had "tried to stab [him]," according to the sheriff's affidavit.

Panicked, the mother rushed inside while Ozment's father called 911. First responders arrived quickly, but Ozment fled the scene. China Spring firefighters were the first to spot him running away, but authorities couldn't locate him until 10 hours later when he was found hiding in a stock tank not far from the property.

Emergency responders treated Ms Brooker for severe injuries, particularly to her head, but she was later airlifted to a hospital, where she succumbed to her wounds.

Ozment, arrested, is now facing murder charges, with a $1 million bond.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara was outraged over the killing, calling it "one of the most horrific, brutal, and senseless attacks that we have seen in a long time."

Richard Ozment has a lengthy criminal record dating back to his teens. At 16, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault. Over the years, he faced various charges, including terroristic threats, failing to register as a sex offender and burglary. Ozment was paroled after serving only 10 years, despite a 40-year prison sentence for past crimes.

"This never should have happened," Sheriff McNamara said. "He never should have gotten out, but he did."

Michaela Brooker leaves behind a young son.