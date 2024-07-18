US Military Declares End Of Troubled Gaza Aid Pier Mission

The US military's problem-plagued mission to deliver aid to Gaza via a temporary pier has ended.

The US military's problem-plagued mission to deliver aid to Gaza via a temporary pier has ended, a senior American officer said on Wednesday.

"The maritime surge mission involving the pier is complete, so there's no more need to use the pier," Vice Admiral Brad Cooper told journalists.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)