US Man Wins $100,000 In Lottery Draw He Unknowingly Entered

The 58-year-old won the prize on August 17. (Representational Photo)

A man in Michigan, the United States, has won a lottery jackpot worth $100,000 (Rs 79 lakh) unknowingly entering into the Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance game, according to a report in Huron Daily Tribune. The 58-year-old won the prize on August 17, the outlet further said.

He unintentionally entered the game by scanning the tickets using the Michigan Lottery app, according to a release from the lottery. The man's identity has not been revealed on his request.

"I bought a few of the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets and scanned them on the Lottery app after I scratched them to double check them," he was quoted as saying by the Huron Daily Tribune.

"I never read the back of the ticket, so I didn't know that by scanning them, I earned entries into a giveaway," the man added.

In order to claim the award, the man visited the lottery headquarters. He intends to assist his family with the money he has won, the outlet reported.

"I saw an email from the Lottery one day notifying me that I'd won a $100,000 prize in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches second chance drawing. I called the Lottery to see what the email was about, which is when I learned that scanning the tickets had entered me into a drawing. It was such a surprise," he further said.

According to the lottery release, any player is eligible to win an amount ranging from $500 up to $100,000 in each non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Ticket.

This is one of the state's newest instant tickets and the first-ever $50 scratcher.