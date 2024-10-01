US Man Who Failed In Spanish Now Runs A Language School In Spain

A 36-year-old California man turned a short-term teaching stint in Spain's Mallorca into a successful new life, despite initially struggling with the language. Ted Purdom, who had difficulty with foreign languages in school, moved to the Balearic islands in 2011 as part of a nine-month programme to teach English. He planned to return to the US after the contract ended. However, what started as a short-term stay in Mallorca turned into a life-changing journey, both personally and professionally.

Mr Purdom, who hails from San Anselmo, California, always struggled with Spanish. “Foreign languages was always my most difficult subject,” he told CNN. “I failed second-year Spanish twice and the third time I was able to pass by the skin of my teeth.”

Despite this, a college exchange programme in Spain brought him to the Balearic Islands in 2009, where he spent three months immersed in Spanish culture. That initial visit left a mark, and a desire to return to Spain led him to apply for a programme that placed American “language coaches” in Spanish schools.

I had no teaching experience when I arrived, Mr Purdom admitted. But what started as a temporary gig grew into a full-time opportunity. “I decided to stay because the job opportunities in the US weren't great in 2013, so I felt another year wouldn't be such a bad idea,” he told CNN.

Over time, Mr Purdom integrated into Mallorcan society, learning not only Spanish but also Mallorquin, a Catalan dialect spoken locally. His language skills flourished, and he married a former student, Lluisa, in 2017. Together, they have a four-year-old daughter and are expecting their second child, as per CNN.

In 2017, Mr Purdom took a bold step, opening The Bridge English Academy in Manacor. “The business has grown, we have close to 200 students, beginning at seven years of age and all the way up to adults,” he explained. His background, he believes, helps him connect with students who struggle with language learning, as he once did. To make students more enthusiastic about a subject that some may not find the most interesting, he said.

Mr Purdom plans to expand his academy and has recently purchased the office space next door. He also plans to increase the number of courses and enroll more students.