US Man Went Missing 25 Years Ago. Found After Sister Sees His Picture In News

A California man, who went missing in August 1999, has been found 25 years later, courtesy of a photograph his elder sister noticed in an online article.

As per the GoFundMe page made by his elder sister, seeking funds for a medical transfer, the person was found sitting on a curb in Los Angeles earlier this year. In the post, she said that her brother had just "vanished with no trace".

"Not even his vehicle was ever located,” she said. While she had been looking for unidentified remains, she was "delighted to find him alive".



In a Facebook post, the Lassen County Sheriff's Department on Friday said the woman reached out to the officials claiming the person in the online article by USA Today was her brother.





Published in April, the article sought assistance from the general public to help identify the man, who had been admitted to a hospital in the Lynwood area of Los Angeles, California.



As per medical officials, the person was found on April 15.



When Sheriff's Deputy, Derek Kennemore, contacted the hospital, he was informed that the person was transferred to another hospital in the Los Angeles area in July this year.



"The man was non-verbal and had never been identified. Deputy Kennemore contacted the second hospital and confirmed that they had a non-verbal, unidentified man in their care that matched the description of the missing person," Lassen County Sheriff's Office said.



The woman, who has not been identified by police, told Kennemore that her brother had gone missing from Doyle, a small town in California, in 1999, and she had not heard from him since then.



"The family will be reunited soon. Names in this case have been withheld for family privacy," the Facebook post added.