US Man Stuck In Denmark And Left With Brain Damage After Contracting 'Super Virus' On Cruise

A Colorado man fell seriously ill while on a cruise with his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary after contracting a super virus. Guy Matlock, 64, was on a 14-day cruise in northern Europe with his wife, Adrien, marking their 37th wedding anniversary and their first time travelling outside the United States. Unfortunately, on the sixth day of the trip, Mr Matlock began showing flu-like symptoms that quickly escalated into more severe illnesses, according to his daughter, Moriah, who spoke to KDVR.

"They pulled into port as soon as possible... He was diagnosed with flu A, pneumonia, and sepsis, which essentially turned into a super virus that started attacking his major organs," Moriah said.

Mr Matlock soon went into cardiac arrest and suffered lung failure, which led to brain damage. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Copenhagen, where he remains partially conscious and reliant on a ventilator to breathe. Though he is stable enough to be flown back to the US, he is not yet fully conscious, Moriah added.

The family is now raising funds for a costly medical evacuation to bring him back home. The cost of such a medical evacuation can be as high as $150,000. Meanwhile, Adrien has stayed in Copenhagen to be by her husband's side, while their children, who had flown to Denmark on emergency passports, have since returned to Colorado.

"It's very isolating to be in a foreign country where you don't know the language and there are so many cultural differences," Moriah told KDVR.

"His brain isn't getting enough stimulation because he hears the different languages and isn't able to process them."

Describing the emotional toll, Moriah told WJTV, "No one can express the sorrow of seeing someone so strong in such a weakened state. A person who has always been your rock is now unable to even breathe on his own."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page, which had raised just over $47,840 by Tuesday.