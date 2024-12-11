US Man Dies In Car Crash, Hours After Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend 70 Times

A 42-year-old man in Florida died in a car crash hours after he killed his estranged girlfriend by stabbing her almost 70 times. The incident took place exactly a month after James Christopher Lindsey was arrested for assaulting the 40-year-old victim Kristin Stevens, and was ordered to stay away from her.

The incident occurred around 1 am on Friday (December 6) when Lindsey broke into Stevens' house in Chuluota after he learned that she went on a date with another man she met on a dating app, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Lindsey was found dead in a rollover crash after he fled the victim's home, The New York Post quoted police as saying. The accident took place on Fort Christmas Road in Orange County.

Lindsey and Stevens reportedly had a long history of domestic violence incidents that involved law enforcement. They were in an on-and-off relationship for nearly 18 years and shared a 16-year-old son, who was present at home during the fatal home invasion, but remained unharmed.

In a statement, Sheriff Dennis Lemma called it a "heartbreaking and traumatic incident", which will leave a lasting impact on families and the community.

“I am proud of our deputies' quick response to the scene and our detectives who have been working around the clock to put these cases together. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Our team will continue to work diligently to uncover the full details surrounding the case," Lemma said.

Lemma told WFLA that after reaching Stevens' home, they found her dead with “up to 70” stab wounds from an apparent kitchen knife.

An unidentified man informed the police officials that Lindsey pounced on the victim and later stabbed Stevens dozens of times after using a hammer to break into her house. The person was also stabbed in the leg as he tried to kick Lindsey away from the victim before he was finally able to escape the crime spot to reach a neighbour's home where he called the police.

After fleeing Stevens' home, the accused was then found dead roughly four hours later on Fort Christmas Road. He was apparently driving at 100 mph and lost control of the car.

Lindsey was taken into custody by police on November 6 for an attack on Stevens and was later charged with domestic violence. Thereafter, he was forced to relinquish 21 firearms and ammunition, getting released on a $1,000 bond, while being asked to have no contact with her.